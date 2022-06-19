Odisha to skill 10,000 women in apparel sector

Odisha (Department of Mission Shakti) has signed an agreement with Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) New Delhi to launch an initiative for skill development of 10,000 Mission Shakti SHG members on apparel manufacturing. This is a part of programmes promoting entrepreneurship among women through the formation of Micro Enterprises of Mission Shakti SHGs. This initiative is titled as "Skill-based training of Mission Shakti Women Self Help Group Members as Sewing Machine Operators".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}