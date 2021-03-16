OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms during President visit

Odisha to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms during President visit

President Kovind will also pay his respects at the statue of Lord Buddha at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad before returning to Delhi on 20 December. File Photo: PTI
President Kovind will also pay his respects at the statue of Lord Buddha at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad before returning to Delhi on 20 December. File Photo: PTI
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2021, 09:38 PM IST PTI

  • On March 21, the President will attend the convocation of National Institute of Technology in Rourkela
  • Students who will be receiving degrees and certificates from the President and drivers who will be on duty will have to undergo COVID-19 test

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's two-day visit to Odisha scheduled from March 21, the state government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for officers, employees and students connected with the visit.

This was decided at a preparatory meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary SC Mohapatra here on Monday. The chief secretary asked the district administrations of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Puri and Khurda to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 safety norms during the President's visit.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Pedestrians walk past a wall art installation part of the Corona Quilt Project, which presents people's experiences and celebrates the strength and resilience of people during the pandemic, in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Mumbai nears 2,000 new Covid cases, Pune reports huge daily spike

2 min read . 09:24 PM IST
Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said 50-60 witnesses were examined, including Gosalia and an accused who turned approver.

Mumbai: Chhota Rajan gets 10 years in jail in 2013 firing case

1 min read . 09:20 PM IST
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that scientists have not isolated the COVID-19 virus, so a vaccine is not possible. The virus was first isolated by Chinese authorities on Jan. 7, according to the World Health Organization. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Three new COVID-19 variants reported in India: Government

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST
Fire at a godown in Mumbai

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a godown in Goregoan (E). 12 fire tenders are at spot

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST

On March 21, the President will attend the convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela. Students who will be receiving degrees and certificates from the President and drivers who will be on duty will have to undergo COVID-19 test.

The President will also inaugurate a super speciality hospital on the campus of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) on the same day.

He will visit the Sun Temple at Konark the following day.

The President will also visit Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri, official sources said. PTI AAM MM MM

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout