Odisha to test ghee quality for Jagannath Temple offerings amid Tirupati Laddu controversy

The Odisha government will test ghee quality used in offerings at Jagannath Temple in Puri, ensuring purity after recent allegations of animal fat in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Temple. The Odisha Milk Federation supplies ghee, and discussions will address quality concerns with temple servitors.

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 10:36 PM IST
The Odisha government announced on Tuesday its decision to test the quality of ghee used for preparing offerings at the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri
The Odisha government announced on Tuesday its decision to test the quality of ghee used for preparing offerings at the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri

The Odisha government announced on Tuesday its decision to test the quality of ghee used for preparing offerings at the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri. This move comes in response to a recent controversy surrounding alleged use of animal fat in ghee for laddus offered at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Ensuring Quality at Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri's District Collector, Siddharth Shankar Swain, stated that while no similar allegations have been made against the ghee used in Puri, the administration will proactively examine the quality of ghee used for 'Kotha Bhoga' (offerings for the deities) and 'Baradi Bhoga' (prasad on order).

Also Read | Tirupati laddu row: TTD ghee supplier dismisses ‘absurd’ claims

Swain emphasized that the Odisha Milk Federation (Omfed) is the sole supplier of ghee for the temple, ensuring a controlled supply. “We have decided to verify the standard of ghee provided by Omfed to alleviate any concerns about adulteration,” he said. Discussions will take place with both Omfed representatives and temple servitors responsible for preparing the prasad.

Puri Jagannath Temple Addressing Past Concerns

Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, a temple servitor, noted that instances of adulterated ghee had previously been discovered, which was used for lighting diyas (lamps) on the temple grounds. “That practice has been discontinued. We will request a thorough examination of the ghee used here to maintain the faith of devotees,” he asserted.

Also Read | Tirupati row: Karnataka mandates use of Nandini ghee in ‘lamps, prasada...’

Tirupati Laddu Row: Context of the Decision

The focus on ghee quality at the Jagannath Temple comes after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns about the use of substandard ingredients and animal fats in laddus at the Tirupati temple, particularly under the previous YSRCP government. This scrutiny has heightened awareness and sensitivity around food quality in religious offerings across temples in the region.

Also Read | Tirupati laddu row: 43 food items samples collected from shops in Mathura

The Odisha government's proactive stance aims to ensure the integrity and purity of offerings at one of India's most significant temples, reassuring devotees of the quality and sanctity of their spiritual practices.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaOdisha to test ghee quality for Jagannath Temple offerings amid Tirupati Laddu controversy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.6 (4.29%)

    GAIL India

    222.60
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.02%)

    Tata Power

    467.70
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.35 (2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.15
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    5.75 (2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    853.40
    03:50 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    76.3 (9.82%)

    K P R Mill

    1,011.05
    03:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    75.85 (8.11%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    375.35
    03:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    22.95 (6.51%)

    National Aluminium Company

    191.40
    03:49 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    11.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.