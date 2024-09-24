The Odisha government will test ghee quality used in offerings at Jagannath Temple in Puri, ensuring purity after recent allegations of animal fat in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Temple. The Odisha Milk Federation supplies ghee, and discussions will address quality concerns with temple servitors.

The Odisha government announced on Tuesday its decision to test the quality of ghee used for preparing offerings at the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri. This move comes in response to a recent controversy surrounding alleged use of animal fat in ghee for laddus offered at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ensuring Quality at Puri Jagannath Temple Puri's District Collector, Siddharth Shankar Swain, stated that while no similar allegations have been made against the ghee used in Puri, the administration will proactively examine the quality of ghee used for 'Kotha Bhoga' (offerings for the deities) and 'Baradi Bhoga' (prasad on order).

Swain emphasized that the Odisha Milk Federation (Omfed) is the sole supplier of ghee for the temple, ensuring a controlled supply. “We have decided to verify the standard of ghee provided by Omfed to alleviate any concerns about adulteration," he said. Discussions will take place with both Omfed representatives and temple servitors responsible for preparing the prasad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Puri Jagannath Temple Addressing Past Concerns Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, a temple servitor, noted that instances of adulterated ghee had previously been discovered, which was used for lighting diyas (lamps) on the temple grounds. “That practice has been discontinued. We will request a thorough examination of the ghee used here to maintain the faith of devotees," he asserted.

Tirupati Laddu Row: Context of the Decision The focus on ghee quality at the Jagannath Temple comes after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns about the use of substandard ingredients and animal fats in laddus at the Tirupati temple, particularly under the previous YSRCP government. This scrutiny has heightened awareness and sensitivity around food quality in religious offerings across temples in the region.