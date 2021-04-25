Vaccination is the responsibility of the state, and all people above the age of 18 will be vaccinated for free, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Sunday

In a video message to the people of the state, Patnaik said vaccinating all is a "government responsibility and his government has already kept aside Rs.2000 crore for it".

Odisha’s decision to vaccinate all comes in a day, when few other states including Maharashtra and Gujarat announced similar measures. Few more including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have already decided to vaccinate people for free from 1 May.

On Sunday, in the video address to the people of the state, Patnaik also said that “lockdowns and shutdowns are not good for economy, but along with economy the life of people are very important for the state government. And reminded the people to understand the seriousness of the present crisis and how is worse than last year."

Odisha is observing night curfews on weekdays and shutdown on weekends.

The CM also said that the country is going through a tough time like never before and lakhs of people are getting infected every-day and the number of deaths is spiraling in the country and touched upon how cremation grounds too are struggling in several parts of India.

Odisha is reporting 6000 plus fresh cases per day for last few days and India reported almost 346,000 new cases ion Saturday.

While urging people to be responsible and follow covid-19 protocol and Patnaik said without people’s support the state government will not be able to fight the pandemic alone successfully. But promised that the government is making all efforts to increase preparedness.

He also touched upon how Odisha is sending medical oxygen to six states after he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of his state counterparts.

