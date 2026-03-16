Odisha tragedy: At least 10 killed in hospital fire in Cuttack, CM Majhi rushes to spot | What we know so far

At least 10 people are feared dead in a massive fire that erupted in the trauma care department of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack early on Monday morning.

News agency PTI, citing Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, reported that at least 10 people had perished in the fire.

Around 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries while rescuing patients to safety, PTI reported, while Hindustan Times added that five of those injured were in a critical condition.

"A total of 23 patients have been shifted to other departments. Seven serious patients died while shifting to other ICUs and wards, while another three persons died later," CM Majhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients," the CM added.

What we know so far The fire erupted early on Monday morning at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the trauma care department of the hospital, where critically ill patients were being treated.

An official told PTI that the blaze erupted between 2.30 am and 3 am on Monday.

Soon after the fire broke out, fire service personnel rushed to the hospital and doused put out the blaze, authorities said.

Soon after getting the news, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the hospital and reviewed the situation.

The CM also visited patients who are under treatment at the facility, reported PTI.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also offered his condolences after news of the tragedy broke.

"The fire incident at SCB Medical in Cuttack resulting in the deaths of several people is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the grieving family members, along with prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls," Patnaik wrote in a post in Odia on X.

He also urged the state government to provide the best medical facilities to those injured.

What caused the fire? An official investigation will probe the cause of the fire, but no foul play is suspected.

CM Majhi told reporters that the fire was sparked by a suspected short-circuit.

Majhi has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident, the Odisha CMO said.

Ex-gratia announced Shortly after news of the tragedy broke, Odisha CM Majhi also announced ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.