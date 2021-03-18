OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha: Truck driver fined 1,000 for not wearing helmet in Ganjam

A truck driver was fined 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The authorities had issued a challan against the truck driver for not wearing a helmet, although a helmet is not needed for driving a truck.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Litti seller Yogesh

'Best' litti-chokha seller from Mumbai gets Zomato's attention after social media post

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST
FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016.

Toll gates on highways to go. Modi govt to launch GPS-based collection soon

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
A file photo of Patna airport.

Travelling to Bihar from Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab? Know the latest guidelines

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
The future for crypto trading in India is highly uncertain after the central bank and government’s expression of concern fueled speculation that an out-right ban of private coins may come into force

ZebPay seeks to churn $2 billion worth of trades in cryptos despite ban looming

1 min read . 12:26 PM IST

The vehicle owner is identified as Pramod Kumar Swain of G Jagannathpur in Ganjam.

The matter came to the fore when Swain visited the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to renew the permit to drive the truck.

Here's the challan issued against the truck driver.
View Full Image
Here's the challan issued against the truck driver.

While the challan was issued on 24 December last year, the truck driver was made aware of the strange pending challan when he went to the Transport Department to renew his vehicle permit.

"My truck permit had expired so I went to the RTO office to deposit my vehicle permit fees, but they told me that three fines are already in my name. I paid that amount and took the challan. When I saw the challan, it was imposed for not wearing a helmet," Said Pramod Kumar Swain, the truck driver.

"They are unnecessarily harassing and collecting money from people. The government should take steps to prevent such errors," he added.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The permit was granted only after Swaim paid the fine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout