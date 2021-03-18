A truck driver was fined ₹1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The authorities had issued a challan against the truck driver for not wearing a helmet, although a helmet is not needed for driving a truck.

The vehicle owner is identified as Pramod Kumar Swain of G Jagannathpur in Ganjam.

The matter came to the fore when Swain visited the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to renew the permit to drive the truck.

View Full Image Here's the challan issued against the truck driver.

While the challan was issued on 24 December last year, the truck driver was made aware of the strange pending challan when he went to the Transport Department to renew his vehicle permit.

"My truck permit had expired so I went to the RTO office to deposit my vehicle permit fees, but they told me that three fines are already in my name. I paid that amount and took the challan. When I saw the challan, it was imposed for not wearing a helmet," Said Pramod Kumar Swain, the truck driver.

"They are unnecessarily harassing and collecting money from people. The government should take steps to prevent such errors," he added.

The permit was granted only after Swaim paid the fine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via