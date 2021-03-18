The vehicle owner is identified as Pramod Kumar Swain of G Jagannathpur in Ganjam.
The matter came to the fore when Swain visited the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to renew the permit to drive the truck.
While the challan was issued on 24 December last year, the truck driver was made aware of the strange pending challan when he went to the Transport Department to renew his vehicle permit.
"My truck permit had expired so I went to the RTO office to deposit my vehicle permit fees, but they told me that three fines are already in my name. I paid that amount and took the challan. When I saw the challan, it was imposed for not wearing a helmet," Said Pramod Kumar Swain, the truck driver.
"They are unnecessarily harassing and collecting money from people. The government should take steps to prevent such errors," he added.