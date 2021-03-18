Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha: Truck driver fined 1,000 for not wearing helmet in Ganjam

Odisha: Truck driver fined 1,000 for not wearing helmet in Ganjam

The vehicle owner is identified as Pramod Kumar Swain of G Jagannathpur in Ganjam.
1 min read . 01:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The authorities had issued a challan against the truck driver for not wearing a helmet, although a helmet is not needed for driving a truck

A truck driver was fined 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.

A truck driver was fined 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The authorities had issued a challan against the truck driver for not wearing a helmet, although a helmet is not needed for driving a truck.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IATA travel pass successfully trialled on first international flight

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST

'Best' litti-chokha seller from Mumbai gets Zomato's attention after social media post

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST

Toll gates on highways to go. Modi govt to launch GPS-based collection soon

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST

Travelling to Bihar from Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab? Know the latest guidelines

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST

The authorities had issued a challan against the truck driver for not wearing a helmet, although a helmet is not needed for driving a truck.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IATA travel pass successfully trialled on first international flight

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST

'Best' litti-chokha seller from Mumbai gets Zomato's attention after social media post

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST

Toll gates on highways to go. Modi govt to launch GPS-based collection soon

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST

Travelling to Bihar from Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab? Know the latest guidelines

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The vehicle owner is identified as Pramod Kumar Swain of G Jagannathpur in Ganjam.

The matter came to the fore when Swain visited the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to renew the permit to drive the truck.

View Full Image
Here's the challan issued against the truck driver.
Click on the image to enlarge

While the challan was issued on 24 December last year, the truck driver was made aware of the strange pending challan when he went to the Transport Department to renew his vehicle permit.

"My truck permit had expired so I went to the RTO office to deposit my vehicle permit fees, but they told me that three fines are already in my name. I paid that amount and took the challan. When I saw the challan, it was imposed for not wearing a helmet," Said Pramod Kumar Swain, the truck driver.

"They are unnecessarily harassing and collecting money from people. The government should take steps to prevent such errors," he added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The permit was granted only after Swaim paid the fine.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.