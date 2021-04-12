The state government has increased the penalty amount to ₹2,000 for the first and second offence of people not wearing face masks. A fine of ₹5,000 will be levied on people for subsequent violations
Two cinema halls in Odisha's Gajapati district were sealed by the police for flouting Covid-19 safety protocols, said officials on Monday.
"The Jai Maa and Laxmi cinema halls have been sealed until further orders by the administration. The enforcement team found a huge crowd thronged the cinema halls violating the social distancing rules. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the huge crowd which had thronged the cinema hall to watch a Telugu movie," said Achyutananda Jani, the additional tahasildar and executive magistrate of Paralakhemundi.