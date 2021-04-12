Two cinema halls in Odisha's Gajapati district were sealed by the police for flouting Covid-19 safety protocols, said officials on Monday.

"The Jai Maa and Laxmi cinema halls have been sealed until further orders by the administration. The enforcement team found a huge crowd thronged the cinema halls violating the social distancing rules. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the huge crowd which had thronged the cinema hall to watch a Telugu movie," said Achyutananda Jani, the additional tahasildar and executive magistrate of Paralakhemundi.

Also Read | The silent rise of India’s private ports

Two more cinema halls, namely, AJ Cinema and Natraj Cinema were also sealed for not renewing the licences to exhibit films, Jani added.

According to reports, despite awareness drives and strict enforcement, people in various parts of the state continue to flout Covid-19 norms.

Cinema halls screening the Pawan Kalyan starrer "Vakeel Saab" that opened Friday, witnessed a rush of moviegoers at the ticket counters.

The state government has increased the penalty amount to ₹2,000 for the first and second offence of people not wearing face masks. A fine of ₹5,000 will be levied on people for subsequent violations.

Spike in cases

Odisha on Sunday reported 1,379 new cases of Covid-19 in the highest single-day spike of daily infections this year. The state has recorded over 1,000 covid cases for three consecutive days.

The maximum new cases were recorded in the Sundargarh district (317), followed by Khurda with 158 cases, Nuapada with 90 cases and Sambalpur with 86 new cases.

The Gajapti district reported 14 new cases.

However, there was no death reported on due to Covid-19 since Saturday.

Night curfew

The state government has imposed a night curfew in ten cities -- Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

According to the official order, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall be closed/ prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.