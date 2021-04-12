Odisha: Two cinema halls sealed in Gajapati district for Covid norms violation

"The Jai Maa and Laxmi cinema halls have been sealed until further orders by the administration. The enforcement team found a huge crowd thronged the cinema halls violating the social distancing rules. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the huge crowd which had thronged the cinema hall to watch a Telugu movie," said Achyutananda Jani, the additional tahasildar and executive magistrate of Paralakhemundi.

