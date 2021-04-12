Odisha: Two cinema halls sealed in Gajapati district for Covid norms violation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The state government has increased the penalty amount to ₹2,000 for the first and second offence of people not wearing face masks. A fine of ₹5,000 will be levied on people for subsequent violations
Two cinema halls in Odisha's Gajapati district were sealed by the police for flouting Covid-19 safety protocols, said officials on Monday.
"The Jai Maa and Laxmi cinema halls have been sealed until further orders by the administration. The enforcement team found a huge crowd thronged the cinema halls violating the social distancing rules. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the huge crowd which had thronged the cinema hall to watch a Telugu movie," said Achyutananda Jani, the additional tahasildar and executive magistrate of Paralakhemundi.
