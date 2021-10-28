Odisha Sambalpur University has launched an online service for students seeking migration certificates for admission to other institutions.

The Sambalpur University students will no longer need to run pillar to post to get a migration certificate for admission. Now they can apply for it while sitting at home.

This is Odisha's second educational institution after the University of Agriculture and Technology to start the online service under the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative.

The service for the students has been started under the Odisha Right to Public Service Act (ORTPSA).

There are 222 colleges under the Sambalpur University in 10 districts of western Odisha. Around 25,000 students pass out from the colleges every year.

Many students who pass out take admission to other universities and seek a migration certificate. It will be easy for those students to get the migration certificate now.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjib Mittal said the students of the affiliated colleges under the varsity seeking migration would not have to come to the institute for the certificate as they could apply online and get it.

To apply online for the migration certificate, students need to visit the Sambalpur University website and click on the 'Apply for Migration' menu, following which it will redirect to the ORTPSA migration.





