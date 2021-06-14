The Odisha government today urged the government to allocate coronavirus vaccines between the state and the private hospitals in the ratio of 95:5 instead of 75:25%, according to the revised guidelines for implementation of the Covid vaccination drive.

Stating that the Centre needs to be given a larger share by the vaccine manufacturers, the state government pointed out that the private hospitals provide health services to only 5% of the state population.

In a letter to the Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, PK Mohapatra sought an increase in the Odisha government's share of Covid-19 vaccine to 95% and allocation of 5% vaccine to private hospitals in the state.

Mohapatra said there is a poor presence of private hospitals in the health care sector in Odisha. "For the state of Odisha, the government and private vaccine allocation ratio of 75:25 may be revised to 95:5 ratio, keeping in mind the ground reality," Mohapatra wrote in the letter.

In the guideline, it has been mentioned that 25% of monthly production of vaccines by the domestic manufactures can be directly procured by the private hopsitals. However, till date, only four private hospitals in Odisha have been able to procure vaccine directly from the manufacturers, he said.

The Ministry of Health and Family in its revised guidelines for implementation of Covid vaccination campaign on June 8, 2021 said it will come into effect from June 21, 2021 across the country. Mohapatra's letter also mentioned that the distribution of the vaccine to private health care sector may be handed over to the state government for subsequent mobilisation and allocation to private hospitals.

Odisha inoculated 76,673 people Monday of different categories like health care workers, front line workers, senior citizens, people above 45 years and those in 18-44 age group. Total 89,48,070 doses have been administerted to the people in the state till date.

The Union health ministry said today that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 25.87 crore.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 4,339 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 8,56,121, a Health Department official said.

Forty-four more people died in the state, pushing the toll to 3,346, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 7,733 people recovered. So far, 7,96,799 patients have recovered in the state.

There are 55,923 active coronavirus cases in the state at present.

