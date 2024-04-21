Amid the scorching heatwave conditions, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on 21 April announced that summer vacations will begin in all schools in state from 25 April, reported news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the state government also announced that the schools will run from 6.30 am to 10.30 am from April 22 to 24.

Speaking to ANI, Senior scientist IMD Delhi Naresh Kumar said, “Heatwave situation is currently prevailing in East India and it is expected that in the coming 4-5 days the heatwave will continue in some states. In West Bengal, we have issued a Red alert as heatwave to severe heatwave is prevailing there. The temperature is 6.5 to 4 degrees higher than normal. Along with this, the minimum temperature is also higher than normal. From tomorrow, we predict that there will be a slight drop in the temperature, and after that Orange alert has been given for 4 days..."

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department had said that severe heat wave conditions is very likely in isolated pockets of Odisha on April 21 and 22, warning of the heat wave conditions on 25 April 2024.

On 20 April, the Met Department said that the mercury breached the 43-degree Celsius mark at 10 places. The maximum temperature observed on Saturday in India was 45.2 and it was registered in Odisha's Baripada. It was the same condition for state capital Bhubaneswar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other details, the IMD forecast said no major change in the maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours in Odisha.

In fact, Odisha's Boudh registered the maximum temperature of 44.3-degrees Celsius on Friday, which was the highest in India.

For Sunday, the IMD issued an ‘orange’ warning, citing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions at one or two places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Cuttack and Keonjhar. Among other details, the {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

