The Odisha government on Sunday relaxed weekend shutdown in three towns for a few hours on 15 August for Independence Day celebrations. A notice issued recently said the weekend shutdown imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri towns will be relaxed up to 11.00 am next Sunday to allow citizens to hoist the National Flag at their premises.

In the three towns, not more than 10 people will be allowed to assemble at any place for participating in the I-Day celebrations, the order stated.

The citizens will have to strictly adhere to coronavirus norms. In other places, the citizens will unfurl the National Flag at their premises subject to the condition that not over 20 people will congregate at any place by following Covid appropriate behaviour.

The state and district level functions for hoisting the National Flag shall be organised according to the guidelines issued by the State Home Department.

The state government offices may celebrate I-Day with not more than 10 staff in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri towns and not more than 20 staff in other places of the state, according to a PTI report.

Earlier, the Odisha government had imposed a shutdown during weekends in the three towns for the entire month of August to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With the decline in coronavirus positivity rate, the Odisha government had lifted lockdown curbs with effect from 1 August, allowing all activities in the state even as the night curfew is in force across the state from 8 pm to 6 am.

However, the weekend shutdown will continue in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri till 1 September.

Meanwhile, Odisha's coronavirus death count shot up to 6,435 today after 69 more patients succumbed to the killer virus, while 1,243 fresh cases raised the tally to 9,87,070.

The coastal state now has 12,129 active Covid-19 cases and 9,68,453 people have so far recovered from the infection, including 1,525 since Saturday.

The case fatality rate, however, stands at 0.65%, one of the lowest in the country. The CFR national average at present is 1.34%.

