The Odisha government has decided to lift the night curfew, which was imposed in all urban areas from 10 pm to 5 am, as the Covid-19 situation in the state stabilises.

"Night Curfew is withdrawn/lifted from all urban areas of the state with effect from 18th February 2022," read an order issued by the special relief commissioner's office.

The restrictions were imposed in Odisha in January amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The state government had earlier this month allowed the resumption of offline classes in all educational institutions, almost a month after they were shut.

Classes for students of standard 8 and above, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, professional institutions and universities started functioning adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Hostels in colleges and universities reopened had reopened before that.

Though the classroom teaching started, the state government has announced that students can opt for teaching through offline or online or hybrid modes.

The Odisha government had on 7 January announced the closure of educational institutions, but allowed the then ongoing offline exams.

On the same day, it had ordered the government and sub-ordinate offices in the state to function with 50% of employees.

Covid situation in state

Odisha reported 671 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 12,81,455. Among the new patients were 131 children.

The daily positivity rate was 1.14%, while 15 more people died. Two boys, aged three and 13, were among the patients who died in the last 24 hours.

Odisha has so far reported 8,976 deaths.

There are 7,855 active cases in the state at present. Sundergarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 105, followed by Khurda (103) and Jajpur (47).

In the last 24 hours, 1,465 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 12,64,571.

