The Meteorological Centre said that a well-marked low-pressure area (Lopar) over the northwest Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay over western Odisha and about 30 km southeast of Sambalpur at 5.30 pm. The system is set to weaken into a well-marked Lopar again over Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, it said, adding that the monsoon trough was passing through western and coastal Odisha, according to PTI report.