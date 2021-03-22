Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday informed that the campus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) has been sealed as 28 staff and students have tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC started collecting samples from all the people who are staying at the institute's campus.

"In view of the detection of a large number of COVID- 19 positive cases in Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, the entire XIMB institute campus is hereby sealed until further order," the civic body said in a notice issued on Sunday.

"Those who have tested positive for the disease are kept in isolation in a hostel of the institute. They will be under observation," the BMC official said. The institute has been asked to make necessary arrangements for food for the students who were diagnosed with the disease.

The notice further stated that no one shall be allowed to move into or from the outside of XIMB campus except authorised persons from the BMC. All the inhabitants in the campus if any shall strictly remain inside. The supply of essentials and medical requirements if required will be ensured by BMC. All the staff and students have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests.

Two private educational institutes in Cuttack had reported 47 new COVID-19 cases last week.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,38,963 as 146 more people tested positive for the disease. Of the new cases, 87 were reported from quarantine centres and 59 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 35, followed by Cuttack (25), Mayurbhanj (13), Nuapada and Sundargarh (12 each). Meanwhile, three districts- Boudh, Gajapati and Malkangiri- have turned "coronavirus free" as no active case exists there.

The death toll in the coastal state remained at 1,919 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities in the state. Odisha now has 867 active cases, and 3,36,124 people have recovered from the disease.

India reported 46,951 new COVID-19 cases, 21,180 recoveries and 212 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday. With this, the total cases mounted to 1,16,46,081 including 3,34,646 active cases and 1,11,51,468 total recoveries. The total death toll escalated to 1,59,967 including the new deaths. However, as a sign of relief, the total COVID vaccination count has touched more than 4.5 crores (4,50,65,998), as per the Union Ministry today till 8 AM.

"Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours," read the press release by the Ministry yesterday.

"Seventeen States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh," informed Ministry yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)

