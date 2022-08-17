Odisha: Yellow and orange alerts in several districts, heavy rainfall predicted

Odisha: Yellow and orange alerts in several districts, heavy rainfall predicted1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
The state is warned with a yellow alert in 20 and an orange alert in 17 districts; heavy showers are expected in several districts of Odisha
The Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow warning in 20 districts for Thursday and an orange alert for Friday. Very heavy rains are predicted in several districts of Odisha.
The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in a bulletin on Wednesday warned about the development of a new low-pressure area, which is the third in the past overnight. The weather system is set to form over the north Bay of Bengal under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, which lies over south Myanmar.
Twenty districts including Cuttack, Puri, and Khurda are expected to receive heavy rain of 65-116 mm on Thursday. The department issued an orange alert of a very heavy downpour of 116-204 mm in 17 districts which include Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Sambalpur, on Friday. Heavy showers are expected for the rest of the 13 districts on the day.
It predicted very heavy rain in Kalahandi and seven other districts in western Odisha on Saturday, as well as heavy rain in nine other districts. The government has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in the north and west central Bay of Bengal on Friday and off the coast on Saturday because stormy weather with wind speeds of 45-55 km/h is predicted over the region, according to officials.
The flood situation in the state’s Mahanadi channel persisted dire on Wednesday, as river water continued to rise due to heavy showers caused by a depression over the previous week. Over 1.5 lakh people are standard in 237 villages.
The first flood of the season has affected over two lakh people across ten districts, with over 27,000 people evacuated and relocated to temporary shelters.
With Inputs from PTI.
