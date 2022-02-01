The Odisha government has announced to provide a 15% subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles. As per a notification, for two-wheelers, the subsidy will be 15% of the cost, up to a maximum of ₹5,000, while for three-wheelers cap of 15% subsidy is ₹10,000, and for four-wheelers, it is ₹50,000.

The subsidy will be in effect from 1 September and the amount will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries by the RTO where the vehicle is registered. The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025, a notification issued on Monday by the Commerce and Transport Department said.

A dedicated portal to monitor information relating to sales, credit of purchase incentives and subsidy on loans will be set up.

The decision was taken on the suggestions of Niti Aayog, and in accordance with the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021,

In October last year, the government had announced exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle taxes on all categories of electric vehicles.

Several state governments, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, have already rolled out EV policies that include introducing subsidies.

