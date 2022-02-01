Odisha:15% subsidy on purchase of EVs. Check details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For two-wheelers, the subsidy will be 15% of the cost, up to a maximum of ₹5,000, while for three-wheelers cap of 15% subsidy is ₹10,000, and for four-wheelers, it is ₹50,000
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Odisha government has announced to provide a 15% subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles. As per a notification, for two-wheelers, the subsidy will be 15% of the cost, up to a maximum of ₹5,000, while for three-wheelers cap of 15% subsidy is ₹10,000, and for four-wheelers, it is ₹50,000.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Odisha government has announced to provide a 15% subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles. As per a notification, for two-wheelers, the subsidy will be 15% of the cost, up to a maximum of ₹5,000, while for three-wheelers cap of 15% subsidy is ₹10,000, and for four-wheelers, it is ₹50,000.
The subsidy will be in effect from 1 September and the amount will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries by the RTO where the vehicle is registered. The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025, a notification issued on Monday by the Commerce and Transport Department said.
The subsidy will be in effect from 1 September and the amount will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries by the RTO where the vehicle is registered. The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025, a notification issued on Monday by the Commerce and Transport Department said.