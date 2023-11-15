Odisha: Puri's Jagannath Temple bans 'paan', 'gutka', other tobacco products on premises from next year
Puri's Jagannath Temple will ban the consumption of tobacco-related products from January 1, 2024. The ban will be strictly implemented and penalties will be imposed on offenders.
Authorities of Puri’s Jagannath Temple have announced a complete ban on the consumption of tobacco-related products like ‘paan’ and ‘gutka’ on the premises from January 1, 2024.
