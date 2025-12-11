Odisha’s Malkangiri sees calm return as 300 villagers go back home, internet shut for another day| Key updates

Normalcy began to return to a violence-hit village in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Wednesday as around 300 displaced residents returned home, days after large-scale arson and attacks forced them to flee. Authorities, however, have extended the suspension of internet services across the district as precautionary measures remain in place.

What triggered the violence in Malkangiri? Tensions in the region escalated after the headless body of 51-year-old Lake Podiami, a tribal woman from Rakhelguda, was found along the Poteru riverbank on 4 December. She had been missing since 1 December.

Enraged by the killing, local tribal residents vandalised nearly 200 houses in a Bengali settlement and set several homes on fire, prompting widespread displacement. Police said a large number of residents fled the violence.

While the woman was laid to rest on 9 December, her severed head was recovered on Wednesday from the same riverbank, about 15 km from where the torso had been found. Authorities said the remains were handed over to her family following postmortem and forensic procedures.

How did residents return to the village? Malkangiri district Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay told PTI that people returned after conciliatory talks.

“Around 300 residents of MV-26 village who had left their houses returned after both tribals and Bengali settlers agreed to shun violence and restore peace. We have opened a free kitchen and are providing food, blankets and other essentials to the affected people,” he said.

He added that damage assessments are being conducted.

“Some houses and vehicles were also burnt. Assistance will be provided as per rules,” Upadhyay noted.

Officials said there has been no violence in the past 50 hours, though prohibitory orders continue in the two affected villages.

Why has internet suspension been extended? The Odisha Home Department extended the district-wide suspension of internet services for another 24 hours until Thursday noon. Officials said the move is aimed at preventing misinformation and curbing potential unrest as the situation stabilises.

CCTV cameras have been installed in MV-26 and other vulnerable areas under Korkonda police station to monitor movement and deter further violence.

What security measures are in place? Several companies of the BSF and the Odisha State Armed Police have been deployed to maintain order. Patrols have been intensified, and community leaders are working with the administration to prevent further escalation.