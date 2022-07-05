In the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, red weaver ants are consumed in the form of a Chutney known as ‘Kai Chutney’ and now scientists have sought a Geographical Indications (GI) tag for the dish
Red Weaver ants, scientifically called Oecophylla smaragdina, are something largely one likes to keep their distance from owing to their sting that leaves a reddish painful bump on the skin.
However, not these communities. Eastern states in India- Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have people in communities who endure painful bites to make an insanely tasty and spicy delicacy in the form of a paste with these red ants!
In the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, the red ants are consumed in the form of a Chutney or a watery semi solid paste which is known as ‘Kai Chutney’ and now scientists have sought a Geographical Indications (GI) tag for the dish.
The researchers are preparing to create a presentation so that the dish attains the GI tag.
The researchers have written a letter to the Ministry of Ayush for the recognition of the Kai Chutney. PWD Assistant Engineer Baripada has mentioned that people from the indigenous community consume this delicacy abundantly and could make a living out of selling the chutney.
The Ministry of Ayush has now taken up this long-held issue of recognising the chutney.
Trivia on Red Ants in Mayurbhanj
Red weaver ants are indigenous to Mayurbhanj and are found in abundance in the jungles their, including in Similipal. Red weaver ants live in colonies consisting of multiple nests on trees. Each nest is made of leaves stitched together using the silk produced by their larvae, and can withstand strong winds and can be water-tight.
The nests are usually elliptical in shape and range in size from a single small leaf folded and bound onto itself to large nests measuring over half a meter long. The tribal people use them to make chutneys and soups.
What is red ant chutney?
The paste made from Red ants and their eggs makes for a delicious chutney in India’s eastern states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand.
Red ant chutney for Odisha's indigenous communities
The red ant chutney created by the indigenous communities of Odisha is known as ‘Kai Chutney’.
The red ant chutney among the indigenous communities has been known to serve medicinal purposes apart from being a delicacy. The red ants in a dish has the potential to remedy myriad of illness.
The weaver ants or red ants have been included in their food, elevating it to the level of superfood, for medicinal purposes. The dishes are given to people suffering from jaundice, common cold, joint pain, cough and poor eyesight.
The community people also prepare oils by soaking these ants to use for skin issues like gout and ringworm infections.
This savoury food item is rich in valuable proteins, calcium, zinc, vitamin B-12, iron, magnesium, potassium, sodium, copper, fiber and 18 amino acids, is known to boost the immune system and keep diseases at bay.
How Red Ant Chutney or Kai Chutney is prepared?
According to Jagannath Patra, a scientist at the Krishna Vision Center, to make this chutney, the ants and eggs are first dried. Garlic, ginger, coriander leaves, cardamom, tamarind, salt and a little sugar are added to make it more mouth-watering. It is then generally stored in glassware for and can last up to a year.
“When required, leafy nests of ants are plucked from their host trees and collected in a bucket of water before sorting and separation from leaves and debris. Larval and adult stages of the ants are preferred and are either eaten raw or turned into “chutney" by mixing them with spicy ingredients," said Jagannath Patra, a scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).
How does a GI tag affect the community based dish?
A Geographical Indications (GI) tag will help put the savoury dish to the global food table. The tag will bring about the uniqueness in the dish's identity- meaning- it will be recognised as the one dish found in a particular country.
This will patent Kai Chutney and therefore make it harder for anyone else to misuse the identity of kai or mislead customers.
The GI tag would also define a help develop a structured hygiene protocol for the preparation of the Kai Chutney.
Other places where red ant chutney is a delicacy
Chhattisgarh's Bastar boasts of their ‘Chapda Chutney’ or red ant chutney that is much sought after in the region. Here Chaprah (from which the name of the chutney is derived) means leaf basket and is referred to as nests that ants make using the leaves of Sal tree.
Chhattisgarh's Bastar boasts of their ‘Chapda Chutney’ or red ant chutney that is much sought after in the region. Here Chaprah (from which the name of the chutney is derived) means leaf basket and is referred to as nests that ants make using the leaves of Sal tree.