‘Misbehaved with BJP leader’: Top Odisha official ‘dragged from office and manhandled’; three arrested | Watch

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday when a group of men allegedly dragged and manhandled Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo for allegedly misbehaving with a BJP leader.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said an FIR has been filed in the case, and three people have been arrested.

According to reports, Sahoo was assaulted for allegedly misbehaving with BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan, also known as “Jag Bhai”. When Sahoo entered the chamber, the men grabbed him by the collar and kicked his head, as seen in videos that surfaced on social media.

“Around five or six unknown youths forcefully entered my chamber. I thought they had come to lodge their grievances. A corporator was also with them, who asked me whether I had misbehaved with BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan. With this small interaction, the group of miscreants dragged me from the office and manhandled me,” PTI quoted Sahoo as saying.

The BMC official added that they also attempted to kidnap him by forcibly trying to put him into a vehicle.

The assault sparked a series of protests by municipal corporation staff and opposition Biju Janata Dal corporators.

Additionally, the Odisha Administration Service Association (OAS) has announced a mass leave starting Tuesday in protest of the incident.

‘What law and order will ordinary citizens expect if the senior officer is not safe’ BJD leader and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik slammed the BJP government while condemning the attack and sought Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's action against the attackers and the political leaders behind it.

“I am utterly shocked seeing this video. Today, Shri Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS Additional Commissioner, BMC, a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary, was dragged from his office and brutally kicked and assaulted in front of a BJP Corporator, allegedly linked to a defeated BJP MLA Candidate,” Patnaik said.

He questioned, “If a senior officer is not safe in his own office, then what law and order will ordinary citizens expect from the Government?”

“I ask @MohanMOdisha Ji to take immediate and exemplary action against not only those who perpetrated, but more importantly, the political leaders who orchestrated and conspired this shameful attack. The people named by the officer in his FIR have behaved like criminals,” he mentioned.