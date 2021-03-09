OECD raises India's GDP forecast to 12.6% for FY22

"The recovery in activity continued in the fourth (December) quarter of 2020, despite new virus outbreaks in many economies and tighter containment measures. Global output remained around 1% lower than prior to the pandemic, with marked variation in the pace of recovery across economies. The rebound has been relatively fast in several large emerging-market economies. Activity moved above pre-pandemic levels in China, India and Turkey, helped by strong fiscal and quasi-fiscal measures and a recovery in manufacturing and construction," the grouping of developed economies said in its interim economic outlook.

