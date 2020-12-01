OECD revises India's FY21 GDP forecast marginally upward at -9.9%

NEW DELHI: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday marginally revised upward its GDP forecast for India to a contraction of 9.9% for FY21 from a 10.2% dip projected in September, citing sluggish household consumption and largely unresponsive investment growth to easier monetary conditions.

The grouping of rich countries in its latest economic outlook said the Indian economy is recovering, albeit with some hesitancy after experiencing one of the world’s tightest lockdowns and recording the deepest GDP contraction among G20 economies in the June quarter at 23.9%. However, it is not clear whether OECD factored in the latest GDP print for the September quarter which saw the economy contract 7.5%, better than estimated by most economists.

“While agriculture has benefited from favourable weather conditions, manufacturing and services are penalised by remaining containment measures and uncertainty. Significant social hardship persists and the fall in the unemployment rate must be seen against the background of declining labour force participation. Despite a projected rebound of around 8% and 5% in FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23, respectively, due to base effects and returning confidence, the GDP loss will be substantial," it added.

OECD said the Indian economy is still struggling to return to the activity levels prevailing before covid-19 hit and available indicators send conflicting signals. “The rate of activity resumption, as proxied by high-frequency mobility data and more traditional real economy indicators, was vigorous until late August but has since cooled. Power demand, car sales, railway freight and the manufacturing PMI indicate ebbing momentum," it added.

"Some industries, such as producers of capital equipment, keep contracting. Others are taking advantage of shifts in consumer preferences, like the one towards cars and two-wheelers that are deemed safer than public transport. On the bright side, financial markets have been extremely buoyant since the March-April trough," OECD said.

The grouping of rich countries said covid-19 has exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities in the Indian economy related to poverty, high informality, environmental degradation and lack of employment opportunities.

“To increase resilience, the government has responded with three stimulus packages, but additional fiscal measures are needed to mitigate the damage, together with a credible medium-term consolidation plan. The reform effort has continued, notably in the areas of agriculture and employment. However, poor performance of public banks, a pervasive regulatory burden, and understaffing of the judiciary hinder the proper allocation of resources needed for inclusive growth," it added.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday stuck to its earlier projection of 9% dip in GDP in FY21 holding it awaits more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities. “While there are now upside risks to growth due to a faster recovery in population mobility and household spending, the pandemic is not fully under control. We will wait for more signs that infections have stabilized or fallen, together with high-frequency activity data for the fiscal year third quarter, before changing our forecasts," it said on Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via