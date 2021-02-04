Of course, Rafale caused 'worries in Chinese camp', says IAF chief Bhadauria

Of course, Rafale caused 'worries in Chinese camp', says IAF chief Bhadauria1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 10:48 AM IST
- Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria today said that Rafale aircraft has caused worries in the Chinese camp
- India has a total of 11 Rafale fighter jets now
Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria today said that Rafale aircraft has caused worries in the Chinese camp. "Of course, it will: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on being asked if Rafale aircraft has caused worries in the Chinese camp."
IAF chief further added, "they had brought their J-20 fighter aircraft (to areas close to Eastern Ladakh) and they go off from there but that is the flexibility of airpower. The moment Indian Rafales were brought in, their J-20 was there. We know their actions and capabilities."
IAF Chief said to ANI, "situation there (India-China border) is that talks are going on. All depends on how talks go. Lot of attention is being given to that & if de-escalation & disengagement starts, it'll be good. If it doesn’t happen or some new situation happens,we're fully prepared."
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that from China’s side, there've been some pullbacks from air deployment & changes in deployment. But there have been some other actions which are contrary like strengthening their air defence capability, those deployments haven't reduced & deployments are being strengthened.
Last month, the third batch of three Rafale fighter jets landed in India. With the arrival of the new batch, the number of Rafale aircraft has increased to 11. The air force had ordered a total of 36 warplanes at a cost of ₹59,000 crores from France in September 2016. The Rafale jets, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia. The new fleet of Rafale jets has been carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh.
