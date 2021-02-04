Of course, Rafale caused 'worries in Chinese camp', says IAF chief Bhadauria

Last month, the third batch of three Rafale fighter jets landed in India. With the arrival of the new batch, the number of Rafale aircraft has increased to 11. The air force had ordered a total of 36 warplanes at a cost of ₹59,000 crores from France in September 2016. The Rafale jets, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia. The new fleet of Rafale jets has been carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh.