Of over 18 lakh grievances, 15,68,097 redressed in 2022: Govt

The Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in its 121st Report submitted to Parliament in December has appreciated the 10-step reform measures the department has taken to bring accountability in disposal of public grievances, appeal facility, mandatory action taken report, feedback call centre.
New Delhi: A total of 18,19,104 public grievances were received by ministries and departments, of which 15,68,097 cases were redressed in 2022, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a statement on Tuesday.
Of these, 11,29,642 cases were disposed by central ministries and 4,38,455 were disposed by states and union territories, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the average disposal time of central ministries and departments has improved from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022. As many as 1,71,509 appeals were received of which over 80% were disposed of. Over 57,000 grievances have received the rating of “excellent and very good" from the citizens in the feedback conducted by BSNL call centre during July-November.
Union minister of State Personnel, Public Grievances Jitendra Singh released the Annual Report of CPGRAMS for 2022.
A 10-step CPGRAMS reforms process was adopted for improving quality of disposal and reducing the time lines. It includes universalisation of CPGRAMS 7.0 – auto-routing of grievances to the last mile; technological enhancements – automatic flagging of urgent grievances leveraging artificial intelligence/ machine learning (AI/ML); language translation – CPGRAMS Portal in 22 scheduled languages along with English; Grievance Redressal Index - ranking of ministries / departments on their performance among others.
In 2022, ministries and departments disposed 1.14 lac PG cases in August, 1.17 lac PG cases in September, 1.19 lac PG cases in October and 1.08 lac PG cases in November.
“This is the first time since inception of CPGRAMS that PG case redressal has crossed 1 lac cases/ month. The disposal in State PG cases on CPGRAMS portal has crossed 50,000 cases/ month since September 2022. The total pendency in the Central Ministries is down to an all-time low of 0.72 lac cases and in States to 1.75 lac cases," the ministry said.
