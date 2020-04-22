Shankar S. took a leap of faith when he quit his job of nearly two decades in a multinational liquor company four years ago and set up his own travel startup in Bengaluru with a friend.

The covid-19 outbreak, which has severely hit the travel, hospitality and aviation sectors the most, has brought businesses to a standstill since March-end, forcing Shankar, 48, to think of alternative options.

“A few of my friends and I have been videoconferencing daily with the idea of starting something with electric autos. But it is capital-intensive and may not be the best option right now. We are also considering doing something in personal hygiene products or in the Ayurvedic space and research is on. But whatever we do, it will take time," said Shankar, whose wife works in a top IT firm.

The virus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown are slowly pushing companies to downsize or streamline operations and workforces across the country. Urban unemployment rates have also been rising. Startup unicorns such as Swiggy and Oyo are laying off people to cut costs as demand remains muted.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s weekly tracker survey estimates, overall unemployment for the week ended 19 April shot up to 26.19% from 8.4% in mid-March. Urban unemployment rose to 25.08% from 8.66% during the same period.

Santhosh Goteti, 27, lost his job with Oyo in February-end. He was among 10 people who were retrenched from Oyo’s Japan team. The company is in crisis and you have to accept it and move on, said Goteti, who is now living with his parents in Visakhapatnam.

A construction engineer, Goteti has been looking at roles of business development in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. “All construction activities have stopped after the lockdown and I don’t know when it will restart. So, I am looking at roles in hospitality and FMCG," he says. He’s also working on getting PRINCE2, a project management certification, online. “I registered for it in October but didn’t find time. Now I am dedicating all my time to it," he says.

Anshul Lodha, regional director at executive search firm Michael Page, said there are limited job openings and those who are hiring belong to the pharma, ed-tech, health tech and chemicals sectors.

“It will be relatively easier for younger professionals to pivot and switch to a different industry. They can learn new skills and move to an alternative career path. There is also demand for experienced, senior-level hiring. However, mid-level employees, in the salary bracket of ₹30-60 lakh, will have a tough time as hiring is slow in this category and it won’t be easy for them to suddenly learn new skills," Lodha said.

Two days after the lockdown was announced, Preeti Negi, 31, was asked to leave the job she had held for two years because the Delhi-based startup was in the red. A week earlier, Negi, already aware of the company’s dire straits, had reached the final round of a job interview at a Gurugram-based startup. On 31 March, Negi, a weather researcher, received an email from the potential employer saying recruitment had been put on hold. “I have savings to last me two months. This is the first time I haven’t had a job since I left college 10 years ago," she says.

Negi spends the day on LinkedIn applying for jobs, but to counter the anxiety and to open up more opportunities, she’s learning German online. She’s hoping the new skill will give her an edge when the job market opens up again. “I’m worried, yes, and everything is so uncertain, but I’m also using the time to learn something new. Maybe it’ll lead to new opportunities and possibilities."

