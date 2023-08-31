OFAC sanctions: India asks US to release ₹215 crore, frozen from Indian diamond cos due to alleged Russia connection1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Indian officials have requested the US to unfreeze $26 million ( ₹215 crore) belonging to Indian diamond companies. The funds were frozen due to alleged trade connections with Russian diamond giant Alrosa.
Indian officials have formally requested the United States to unfreeze a substantial sum of $26 million ( ₹215 crore) belonging to two prominent Indian diamond companies, Reuters has reported citing government sources.
