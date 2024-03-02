‘Offering all support to the injured…,’ Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe owners Raghavendra Rao and Divya Rao on blast
The blast took place at 1 pm on Friday when the place was packed for lunch.
The police believe that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.
Rameshwaram Cafe blast: A low-intensity blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, injuring as many as 10 people. Owners of the cafe informed ‘two blasts, within just 10 seconds, occurred’ and they are ‘cooperating with the authorities’.