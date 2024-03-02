Rameshwaram Cafe blast: A low-intensity blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, injuring as many as 10 people. Owners of the cafe informed ‘two blasts, within just 10 seconds, occurred’ and they are ‘cooperating with the authorities’.

What owners said about the blast?

In a statement, the cafe said, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations."

Speaking about the blast, Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of The Rameshwaram cafe chain, told the local TV9 news channel on Friday that as per the information she received there were two explosions within 10 seconds of each other.

"The explosion happened in the area where customers wash their hands. It was nothing in the kitchen that exploded... something that was kept in a bag exploded," she was quoted as saying.

"Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and praying for their speedy recovery."

The blast took place at 1 pm on Friday when the place was packed for lunch. The police believe that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion. They further informed a suspect had been spotted in the CCTV footage, who was seen keeping a bag inside the cafe.

The Bengaluru Police have registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

Who are Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the owners of the Rameshwaram Cafe?

Raghavendra Rao, a mechanical engineer with over two decades in the food industry, serves as the founder and promoter of IDC Kitchen. Additionally, he oversees operations at The Rameshwaram Cafe chain.

On the other hand, Divya Raghavendra Rao, a qualified chartered accountant with a postgraduate degree from IIM Ahmedabad, brings over 12 years of experience to her role.

Heading the management and finance departments at The Rameshwaram Cafe, she is also a vital member of the managing committee of the Bengaluru branch of the South Indian Regional Council of ICAI.

