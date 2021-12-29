Office leasing sees growth in 2021, vacancies rise: Savills

BENGALURU: Office space absorption across India's six major cities stood at 36.9 million sq ft in 2021, up 15.5% year-on-year. New supply of office space rose 28% to 36.8 million sq ft during the period , as per data released by real estate advisory Savills India.

Bengaluru has led the leasing momentum, recording 12 million sq ft. of absorption for the year, followed by National Capital Region (NCR), which witnessed 7.8 million sq ft of office absorption. Hyderabad saw 5.7 million sq ft of leasing, while office space absorption in Mumbai was at 4.6 million sq ft.

However, overall vacancy levels on a pan-India scale rose 6%, as a result of supply infusion, to 17.7% in 2021. The rental value change across micro-markets varied within each city, with an average decline of about 5-7% year-on-year in most markets. However, in each market the top end rentals remained strong and even registered small scale increases.

“Although the second wave of the pandemic had slowed down the activity in parts of 2021, a strong rebound in the second half of the year has shown the inherent force of pent-up demand indicating comparatively better performance. The leasing and supply activity numbers across top cities in the country convey the depth of growth opportunity and Indian office market’s long-term potential," said Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India.

The second half of 2021 showed remarkable growth, with the July-September period recording a leasing high of 13.7 million sq ft, twice the average absorption of the preceding five quarters from Q2-2020 till Q2-2021, which was 6.8 million sq ft.

“While one can argue that the emergence of a new variant of the virus has once again laid emphasis on the need to remain prepared for unpredictable event, but the caution being exercised at various levels will hopefully prevent any noticeable impact on the real estate market in 2022," Mathur added.

While the information technology (IT) sector continues to drive the office market, with 49.2% share of total leasing in 2021, the return of co-working at about 13% was noteworthy, Savills said. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) maintained a 15.2% share, an increase of about 3% from 2020. Engineering and manufacturing clocked about 7.2% share of demand in 2021.

“Similar to 2020, IT remains the major driver of the office market in India. Co-working spaces have reinvented their offerings and repositioned themselves to suit the needs of occupiers. Sectors such as BFSI, co-working, real estate, have increased their share of the pie, giving hope that the Indian office market space has weathered the second wave and will come out stronger in 2022" said Arvind Nandan, MD, research and consulting, Savills India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.