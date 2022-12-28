Office space adoption jumps 49% in CY22 led by IT firms: Report1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 05:57 PM IST
The office space demand comes on the back of relaxation in covid-19 norms, as more offices and businesses returned to formal workplaces
India’s information technology (IT) services and business process management (BPM) sector led the country’s resurgence in demand for office real estate, according to a report by real estate consulting firm, Savills India. While office space adoption rose 48.5% year on year (YoY) to reach 54.8 million square feet, the IT-BPM sector accounted for 38.9% of this adoption.