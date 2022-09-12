"Coworking has received a major boost after Covid-19 disrupted the previous status quo. A major factor driving demand is that these spaces are not concentrated in just the city centres or major employment hubs; they're spread across different areas, including the housing-intense suburbs. Coworking spaces are now also operating out of malls and hotels across cities. Many large office parks are also housing coworking spaces. This helps companies to remain closer to their employees and offer them flexibility," Anarock Group chairman Anuj Puri.