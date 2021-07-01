Office space absorption falls, vacancy rises in April- June quarter

“Compared to the big dip that we had seen in Q2 2020 (April-June) due to the first wave, the market showed more resilience in Q2 2021 when hit by the second wave. IT/ITeS occupiers continued to account for a majority of the office leasing activity in 2020 at around 50%. In 2021, we expect the IT/ITeS sector to remain the key occupier group while demand from emerging sectors such as e-commerce, manufacturing and healthcare is likely to increase further," said Dr. Samantak Das, chief economist and head research and REIS, JLL.