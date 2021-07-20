Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Office space leasing in Jan-June at a six-year low due to covid 2.0

Office space leasing in Jan-June at a six-year low due to covid 2.0

Premium
Information technology (IT) occupiers continue to lead demand, followed by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment. (File Photo: Mint)
2 min read . 11:54 AM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • Overall vacancy levels rose to 16.2% in the first half of 2021, as supply addition exceeded the pace of leasing activity. Prime locations with limited availabilities saw stable rents while a few micro-markets saw a sharp decline

BENGALURU: Office space leasing in January-June 2021 fell 38% year-on-year to 10.9 million sq ft in India's top cities, dragging leasing activity to a six-year low, as occupiers stalled expansion and extended work-from-home options due to the severity of the second wave, according to a new report by property advisory Savills India.

BENGALURU: Office space leasing in January-June 2021 fell 38% year-on-year to 10.9 million sq ft in India's top cities, dragging leasing activity to a six-year low, as occupiers stalled expansion and extended work-from-home options due to the severity of the second wave, according to a new report by property advisory Savills India.

The April-June quarter took a sharper hit, with absorption falling 65% from the March, which had started showing signs of recovery.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The April-June quarter took a sharper hit, with absorption falling 65% from the March, which had started showing signs of recovery.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Bengaluru, the country’s most preferred tech-driven commercial office destination, led leasing momentum with 37% share of the overall absorption in the first six months of 2021, while Pune saw lowest leasing volume and largest decline among the top six cities.

"2021 started out on an optimistic note with businesses picking up and normalcy in sight. However, the second wave of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns forced most organisations to reinstate their work from home policy dampening the overall sentiment of the office market. But I believe this is only a temporary pause. With the advent of a strong vaccination drive across the country and India’s office market being fundamentally driven by a booming IT sector, I’m hopeful that we will be able to come back on the earlier growth track sooner than later," said Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India.

In first half of 2021, overall vacancy levels rose to 16.2%, as supply addition exceeded the pace of leasing activity. Prime locations with limited availabilities saw stable rents while a few micro-markets saw a sharper decline as landlords exhibited flexibility to attract new clients.

Information technology (IT) occupiers continue to lead demand, followed by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment, the report said. While the IT sector has increased absorption and holds a 51% of the leasing share, their combined share of approximately 63% is the same as in H1 2020.

According to the report, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune witnessed an increase in new project completions compared to the same period last year, on account of deferred supply getting completed. Bengaluru has recorded the highest infusion of new supply constituting 36% share, followed by Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR at 28% and 22% respectively.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!