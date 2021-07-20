Office space leasing in Jan-June at a six-year low due to covid 2.0

"2021 started out on an optimistic note with businesses picking up and normalcy in sight. However, the second wave of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns forced most organisations to reinstate their work from home policy dampening the overall sentiment of the office market. But I believe this is only a temporary pause. With the advent of a strong vaccination drive across the country and India’s office market being fundamentally driven by a booming IT sector, I’m hopeful that we will be able to come back on the earlier growth track sooner than later," said Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India.

