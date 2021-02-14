Offices can resume work after disinfection if covid cases reported in premises

NEW DELHI : Offices can now resume work after proper disinfection in case covid-19 cases are reported, without closing or sealing the premises, according to fresh guidelines issued by the union health ministry.

In the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain spread of covid-19 in offices, the health ministry said, “In case of one or two covid-19 cases reported in offices, the disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas occupied and visited by the patient in past 48 hours and work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol."

If larger number of cases are reported at the workplace, the whole block or building should be disinfected, the guidelines read.

The government has said offices in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services, and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up. Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing, it added.

The guidelines said that mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening should be ensured at the entrance and only asymptomatic staff and visitors should be allowed entry. The generic preventive measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of infection with covid-19, the guidelines said.

The ministry added that these measures need to be observed by all employees and visitors at all times. These include maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet in common places, use of face covers or masks at all times and practicing frequent hand washing.

The government issued fresh guidelines as offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like workstations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria, canteens, meeting rooms and conference halls etc. and covid-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staff and visitors.

India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since 1 October, 2020. In all, 92 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Case fatality rate currently stands at 1.43%.

India’s present active caseload consists of 1.26% of total positive cases that is 1,37,567 as on Sunday. Over 86.25% of the new cases are from six states. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,471. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,611, while Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases, the union health ministry said. Six states account for 78.3%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 38, followed by Kerala with 16 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have reported five new deaths each, the government said.

In an indication of the slowing down pandemic, four states/UTs have not reported any new covid-19 case in the last 24 hours. While Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Tripura and Andman & Nicobar Islands didn’t report any fresh coronavirus case, over 18 states didn’t report any death.

Public health experts said the country seems to be moving towards attaining herd immunity. “Majority of Indian cities that were hot beds for Covid-19 seem to be moving towards herd immunity. As we move closer the case load is expected to come down further. However, this may not stop new centres emerging or re-surge in these areas again after a break in time," said Himanshu Sikka, lead - health, nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene" (WASH), an international healthcare development consultancy.

“We have already seen a surge in Mumbai post the start of local trains. Also, the places which have not seen a surge yet are more at risk along with those which managed the surge earlier, like we are seeing in case of Kerala. Pandemic is not over yet and people need to remain vary of the same," he said.

The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against covid-19 in the country has surpassed 8.5 million. Over 68.55% of total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 10 states.

