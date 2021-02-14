Offices can resume work after disinfection if covid cases reported in premises

India’s present active caseload consists of 1.26% of total positive cases that is 1,37,567 as on Sunday. Over 86.25% of the new cases are from six states. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,471. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,611, while Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases, the union health ministry said. Six states account for 78.3%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 38, followed by Kerala with 16 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have reported five new deaths each, the government said.