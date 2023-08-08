Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Jailer' is poised for a major premiere on August 10th, carrying high hopes for a robust opening at cinemas throughout India. This marks Rajinikanth's triumphant comeback to the silver screen following an absence of nearly two years.
As reported by The Economic Times, numerous workplaces in both Chennai, his hometown, and Bengaluru have declared August 10th as a day off for employees.
As per the report, the film's previews have generated significant anticipation, contributing to the buzz surrounding 'Jailer.' The excitement for Superstar Rajinikanth has even extended to Times Square in New York City. The highly awaited 'Jailer' is anticipated to commandeer more than 90% of screens in its home state on its debut day, potentially achieving a historic opening for Rajinikanth.
Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' is reportedly a gripping action-filled film where Rajinikanth is said to showcase his mature acting prowess as a retired police officer. The director is believed to have skillfully intertwined a range of emotions throughout the movie, and the team is thrilled with the results following a recent private viewing session.
In an earlier teaser, Rajinikanth's character 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian was introduced, portrayed in two distinct personas. The superstar assumes the role of a police officer's father within the movie's storyline. The preview also illustrated the depiction of an ordinary man battling antagonists using both swords and firearms.
The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in significant roles.
Additionally, the filmmakers have secured Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo appearance in the movie.
As reported by ANI, the showcase video introduced Rajinikanth’s character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, with two different avatars. Superstar play a father of a police officer in the movie. The video also showed how a simple man fights bad guys with swords, guns.
Jackie Shroff can be seen in a never seen before avatar. He also describes Rajinikanth’s character with an impact full dialogue. He said, “You have only seen him as a father of a Policeman but I’m familiar with his other face that you are not aware of."
(With inputs from agencies)
