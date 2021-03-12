OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Officials associated with govts cannot work as state election commissioners: SC

The Supreme Court Friday held that a person associated or employed with the Centre or the state government cannot work as a state election commissioner, who need to be an independent person.

The judgement came on an appeal by the Goa government against the high court's ruling on panchayat polls.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Most telemedicine service providers such as Portea Medical and Practo are seeing a spike in consultation requests.

Indian healthtech sector to see 39% CAGR: Report

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST
The deserted Girgaon Chowpatty beach is seen empty after the Maharashtra state government banned public gatherings to avoid the spreading of the coronavirus, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Covid-19 cases surge: What the experts have to say

1 min read . 11:52 AM IST
A customer wearing a face-covering looks at a kitchen display in a showroom in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Covid surge: Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune each report over 1,500 new cases

2 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Devidaspur near Jandiala station is about 25 km from Amritsar railway station.

Amritsar: Train services resume after farmers withdraw dharna after 169 days

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST

The bench said election commissioners have to be independent persons and no state can appoint a person who holds any office with the government.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also directed the Goa state election body to issue the notification for the panchayat polls within 10 days from today and complete the poll process by April 30.

Under the Constitutional mandate, it is the duty of the state to not interfere with the functioning of the state election commission, it held. 

It took strong note of the fact that Goa government has given its Law Secretary the additional charge of State Election Commissioner.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout