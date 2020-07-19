Since last October, Income Tax officials have assessed the tax liability in 7,407 cases entirely electronically without having to meet the tax payer face-to-face.

Most of these cases have been disposed of without any additions to the reported taxable income, and only in 291 cases, extra income is sought to be taxed, said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

These are part of the 58,319 cases chosen last October in the first phase of the tax department’s ‘faceless assessment’ scheme in which the task of assessment is assigned in a random automated way. The idea is to avoid physical interface between tax payers and officials and to eliminate any discretion involved.

Now, all the communications with taxpayers is made electronically by a central cell in Delhi and identity of all the assessing officers remains unknown to the taxpayers at all times. This system has brought in the concept of team-based assessment with dynamic jurisdiction and has, enhanced transparency and efficiency, said the official. “Faceless assessment has become a game changer in direct taxation," said the official.

