Offline beats online retail in sale of electronics
Summary
- For smartphones, industry pegs physical retailer sales to rise in low- to mid-single digit y-o-y
New Delhi: Brick and mortar retailers, who run multi-brand, multi-category consumer electronics stores across the country, are set to outperform online sellers this year—even as overall consumer demand remains low. For smartphones, industry estimates peg sales from physical retailers to grow in low- to mid-single digit year-on-year (y-o-y), while online sales are seen either flat or showing a single-digit fall for 2023.