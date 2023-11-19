Offline beats online retail in sale of electronics

Analysts believe that a change in dynamics in the overall market is a key reason behind this. Upasana Joshi, research manager at IDC India, said an overall shipment decline for online-first brands such as Xiaomi and Realme, two of India’s top five smartphone brands, is a major contributing factor. “Consumers are not organically buying new phones, driven by better longevity of devices, and a lack of compelling features in devices for most buyers. Plus, many product portfolios for online-first brands were cluttered, leading to confusion among buyers for which device they should opt for. As shipments for Xiaomi and Realme dropped, online sellers may see a second consecutive year of fall in sales, while sales for physical retailers could grow y-o-y," she said.

