‘Oh my God’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash; BJP MP calls it ‘terrible news’

Kangana Ranaut expressed shock over Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, calling it ‘terrible news’. She stated she needed time to process her emotions.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated28 Jan 2026, 12:56 PM IST
‘Oh my God’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash; BJP MP calls it ‘terrible news’ (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
‘Oh my God’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash; BJP MP calls it ‘terrible news’ (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Kangana Ranaut was shocked to hear about Ajit Pawar’s death. Upon reaching Parliament, she learned of the plane crash from journalists.

“Oh my God, that’s horrible. It is such terrible news, and I am deeply sorry. At the moment, everything happened very suddenly. These are early-morning developments, and we were all in a great rush,” Kangana Ranaut said.

“There are really no words to fully express this. I would like to first align my emotions properly and then give a detailed statement,” the BJP MP from Mandi added.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Death News Updates: Eknath Shinde says ‘plane crash will be probed’

On 28 January, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a tragic plane crash near Baramati in Pune district. The chartered aircraft went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport.

Political leaders' death in plane crash

Ajit Pawar joins the list of senior Indian politicians who have lost their lives in tragic air crashes.

One of the earliest cases was Sanjay Gandhi, who died on June 23, 1980. He was flying a light aircraft himself when it crashed near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

Investigators later blamed pilot error and loss of spatial awareness. His sudden death changed the political direction of the Congress party during a sensitive period.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash — Who were on board the Learjet 45

In 2001, senior Congress leader and Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia died in a Beechcraft C90 plane crash. He was travelling from Delhi to Kanpur.

Officials said engine failure, along with bad weather, caused the accident. His death created a leadership vacuum in Madhya Pradesh and affected national politics.

Another major loss was YS Rajasekhara Reddy, then Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. He died in a helicopter crash in 2009 after flying into bad weather over the Nallamala forest. His death led to massive public grief and political instability in the state.

Ajit Pawar, 66, is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and sons, Parth and Jay.

News
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndia‘Oh my God’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash; BJP MP calls it ‘terrible news’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.