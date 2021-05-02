Oil demand in India drops as brutal virus wave convulses nation

April sales of gasoline -- used in cars and motorcycles -- fell to 2.14 million tons to the lowest since August, according to preliminary data from officials with direct knowledge of the matter. Sales of diesel, a bellwether for economic activity, was a tad higher than February, which had two fewer days. If that’s factored in, then monthly sales of the country’s most-used fuel last month would have been the lowest since October.

