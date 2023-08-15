Oil imports from Russia up nearly 3-fold

Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed that as of 11 August, the price of the crude basket in India stood at $88.03 per barrel. Although Russian oil now accounts for a significant part of India’s total crude import basket, the lower cost of imports is yet to be reflected in the basket because the basket does not include Russian crude.In another development, Russia plans to raise the export levy paid by its oil producers in September to the highest level this year, in a bid to boost state coffers as the price of the nation’s crude surges.Moscow plans to increase the oil export duty to $21.40 per tonne next month, up by more than a quarter from August, according to a government notification. That equates to around $2.92 a barrel.