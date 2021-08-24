Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced. How to apply2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2021, 06:34 PM IST
Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment 2021: The Oil India Limited has invited applications to recruit workpersons in various posts. The state-run oil giant has posted a detailed advertisement on its site — https://www.oil-india.com/.
Application process has begun and will continue till September 23, 2021.
As per the advertisement, the posts will entail working in shifts involving arduous and hazardous nature of jobs in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site.
Here are some important details
Educational qualification
Essential qualification is different for different posts. For instance, if a person is applying for electrician, trade certificate in electrician trade is must. The candidate must have passed Class 10 from a government recognized board.
Total vacancies - 535
Pay Scale - ₹26,600 – 90,000
AGE-LIMIT
General: Minimum 18 years and maximum 30
SC/ST: Minimum 18 years and maximum 35
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): Minimum 18 years and maximum 33
Selection Process
The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others.
Candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) only on the basis of their declaration in the completed online application form.
HOW TO APPLY
Candidate will have to apply online only through the official website of Oil India Limited — www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx
No other mode of application will be accepted.
- Visit - www.oil-india.com/default.aspx
- Go to - Career
- Click on - Current Openings
- Look for - Recruitment of workpersons for various permanent post(s) at OIL
- Click on - Apply Online
- Go to - Registration
Fill all required information, and proceed
- Candidates can also download PDF file of 'How to Apply’
Here's the direct link - https://register.cbtexams.in/OIL/TechnicalPosts/
