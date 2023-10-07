Oil India plans green hydrogen valley foray, eyes geothermal exploration
New Delhi: Describing Oil India Ltd (OIL) as an integrated energy company, its chairman and managing director (CMD) Ranjit Rath said that the company is looking at investing in a range of clean energy sectors and is planning to set up green hydrogen valleys along with exploring the geothermal potential in Himachal Pradesh. In an interview to Mint, OIL CMD Ranjit Rath said that company has partnered with IIT Guwahati to set up a green hydrogen valley in the northeast and is in talks with IIT Bhubaneshwar for another such project in Odisha. He also said that in its conventional exploration and production (E&P) business the company is now eyeing deeper drilling and exploration with plans to reach 6,500 metres.