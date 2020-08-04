Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for coronavirus

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. After Home Minister Amit Shah, Pradhan is the second union minister in PM Modi's cabinet to test positive for Covid-19 and both are getting treatment at the same hospital.

"COVID19 I got the test done in my symptoms, in which my report is positive. I am hospitalized and healthy on the advice of doctors," tweeted Pradhan in Hindi and Odia.

#COVID19 के लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। डाक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अस्पताल में भर्ती हूँ और स्वस्थ हूँ। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Pradhan was quite active on Twitter where he retweeted Finance Ministry over money sanctioned by public sector banks under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

He also congratulated the candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019.

Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.

Sources told PTI that Pradhan had last week met Shah, who was admitted to Medanta on Sunday after testing positive of coronavirus.

His staff too had earlier tested positive and has been isolation since.

Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive.

Others include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also been diagnosed with the infection and is being treated at privately-owned Kauvery Hospital.

